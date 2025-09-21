For sale in Leeds: Opulent £1.95m Arts and Crafts residence in Ilkley with breathtaking views

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

Stonecroft is a striking Arts and Crafts residence, dating back to 1922, which blends period character with sensitive modern upgrades.

Set on the much-admired Owler Park Road in Middleton, Ilkley, the property commands a generous plot with landscaped gardens, stunning Wharfedale views and a real sense of privacy, while still being within walking distance of the town’s excellent amenities.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and flows beautifully throughout. The reception hall sets the tone with oak panelling and a sweeping staircase. Living space is generous and light-filled, including a formal lounge, a cosy sitting room with multi-fuel stove, a country-style breakfast kitchen with AGA, and a spacious garden room that opens onto a stone terrace. A dining room, utility, boot room and further reception areas add to the versatility.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Upstairs, the principal bedroom enjoys far-reaching valley views and a luxurious en suite. Three further double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a traditional house bathroom complete the main first floor. The property also includes a self-contained one-bedroom annex, offering superb flexibility as a guest suite or independent living space.

Outside, the manicured gardens are a real highlight, with lawns, terraces, ponds and mature planting. A gated driveway leads to a triple garage and ample parking.

The home is on the market with estate agent Harrison Robinson.

1. Owler Park Road, Ilkley, LS29

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

2. Owler Park Road, Ilkley, LS29

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Owler Park Road, Ilkley, LS29

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Owler Park Road, Ilkley, LS29

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

5. Owler Park Road, Ilkley, LS29

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales

6. Owler Park Road, Ilkley, LS29

Harrison Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyIlkleyLeedsMiddletonGardens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice