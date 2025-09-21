Set on the much-admired Owler Park Road in Middleton, Ilkley, the property commands a generous plot with landscaped gardens, stunning Wharfedale views and a real sense of privacy, while still being within walking distance of the town’s excellent amenities.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and flows beautifully throughout. The reception hall sets the tone with oak panelling and a sweeping staircase. Living space is generous and light-filled, including a formal lounge, a cosy sitting room with multi-fuel stove, a country-style breakfast kitchen with AGA, and a spacious garden room that opens onto a stone terrace. A dining room, utility, boot room and further reception areas add to the versatility.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom enjoys far-reaching valley views and a luxurious en suite. Three further double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a traditional house bathroom complete the main first floor. The property also includes a self-contained one-bedroom annex, offering superb flexibility as a guest suite or independent living space.

Outside, the manicured gardens are a real highlight, with lawns, terraces, ponds and mature planting. A gated driveway leads to a triple garage and ample parking.

The home is on the market with estate agent Harrison Robinson.