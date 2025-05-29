Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway that leads to a spacious living room at the front of the house. On the opposite side of the hall, there is a stylish kitchen that opens into a dining area, which in turn leads to a beautiful conservatory. The ground floor also features a guest WC and two generously sized bedrooms.

On the upper level, you will find the master bedroom, complete with fitted wardrobes and eaves storage, as well as a modern shower room.