This three-bedroom semi-detached property, located on Springbank Avenue in Farsley - six miles west of Leeds city centre -is ideal for families with its flexible layout. It is currently on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £345,000.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway that leads to a spacious living room at the front of the house. On the opposite side of the hall, there is a stylish kitchen that opens into a dining area, which in turn leads to a beautiful conservatory. The ground floor also features a guest WC and two generously sized bedrooms.
On the upper level, you will find the master bedroom, complete with fitted wardrobes and eaves storage, as well as a modern shower room.
Outside, the property is surrounded by incredible mature gardens, which can be best enjoyed from the decked terrace or any of the various seating areas scattered throughout the landscape.
