Estate agent William H Brown has listed the two-bedroom terraced home on Wellington Grove in Bramley for an impressive £180,000.
Inside, the home boasts beautiful stripped wood flooring throughout, a newly fitted kitchen and a boiler which was installed in 2022.
Enter into the spacious lounge which overlooks the front elevation. It leads to the modern kitchen to the side, where stairs lead down into a spacious cellar.
On the first floor is a generous double bedroom with built-in wardrobes for extra storage space and the stylish house bathroom with a bathtub.
The master bedroom occupies the top floor. It boasts oak flooring, lovely views and enough room for a study space.
Outside, the property has a small garden to the front with seating space to enjoy the warmer months.
