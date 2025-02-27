Inside, the home boasts beautiful stripped wood flooring throughout, a newly fitted kitchen and a boiler which was installed in 2022.

Enter into the spacious lounge which overlooks the front elevation. It leads to the modern kitchen to the side, where stairs lead down into a spacious cellar.

On the first floor is a generous double bedroom with built-in wardrobes for extra storage space and the stylish house bathroom with a bathtub.

The master bedroom occupies the top floor. It boasts oak flooring, lovely views and enough room for a study space.