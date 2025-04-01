A beautiful entrance vestibule with exposed brick walls and archways welcomes you into an inviting hallway, where stairs lead to the first floor.

The hallway opens up to a light and airy sitting room with southern views through bi-folding doors, creating a seamless connection to the rear garden.

Dinner can be enjoyed in the generous dining kitchen, which offers an inviting open-plan entertainment space alongside a modern fitted kitchen that features wooden base and wall units.

Upstairs, three double bedrooms boast great views and are served by a well-designed house bathroom equipped with a four-piece suite.

Outside, the property includes a secure driveway behind gates, providing ample parking for six vehicles. This driveway leads to a large double garage that can be converted into additional living space if needed.

Delightful flagged paths surround the house, leading you to the impressive garden, which includes a spacious lawn, a patio attached to the house, and several seating areas.