The two-bedroom apartment is located on St. Gabriel's Court in Horsforth, a Leeds town which The Sunday Times named amongst the best places to live in the UK in their 2025 guide.
Exuding sophistication, the property features a spacious hallway leading through to an open space dining kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a log burner, recently fitted units and integrated appliances.
The two generous reception rooms both bring their own charm, with large windows overlooking the surrounding gardens and a beautiful feature fireplace.
There are two large bedrooms, both benefiting from en suite bathrooms, along with a guest WC and utility space in the hallway.
Outside, the property enjoys extensive grounds with several patio areas for residents to enjoy.
The property is currently on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton with a £400,000 guide price.
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.