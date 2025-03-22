Exuding sophistication, the property features a spacious hallway leading through to an open space dining kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a log burner, recently fitted units and integrated appliances.

The two generous reception rooms both bring their own charm, with large windows overlooking the surrounding gardens and a beautiful feature fireplace.

There are two large bedrooms, both benefiting from en suite bathrooms, along with a guest WC and utility space in the hallway.

Outside, the property enjoys extensive grounds with several patio areas for residents to enjoy.