Take a tour inside this Grade II listed flat in a Leeds town named amongst the best places to live in the UK

Situated in a beautiful Grade II listed conversion, this Leeds flat boasts stunning features and fantastic grounds.

The two-bedroom apartment is located on St. Gabriel's Court in Horsforth, a Leeds town which The Sunday Times named amongst the best places to live in the UK in their 2025 guide.

Exuding sophistication, the property features a spacious hallway leading through to an open space dining kitchen with vaulted ceilings and a log burner, recently fitted units and integrated appliances.

The two generous reception rooms both bring their own charm, with large windows overlooking the surrounding gardens and a beautiful feature fireplace.

There are two large bedrooms, both benefiting from en suite bathrooms, along with a guest WC and utility space in the hallway.

Outside, the property enjoys extensive grounds with several patio areas for residents to enjoy.

The property is currently on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton with a £400,000 guide price.

