Step inside the double-fronted property on Town Street in Guiseley and be greeted by a spacious lounge with a cast iron log burner in a charming Inglenook-style fireplace with a Yorkshire stone hearth.

Also on the ground floor is a dining area and a separate kitchen with an integrated fridge-freezer and dishwasher and access to a handy basement.

Stairs in the entry hallway rise to the first floor, where the landing leads to two well-proportioned double bedrooms and the contemporary house bathroom equipped with a large walk-in shower.

The home's size and location make it perfect for first-time buyers or young professionals, with highly regarded schools and a range of both small shops and a Marks & Spencer Food Hall nearby.

