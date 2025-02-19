Take a look around this cosy £270k double-fronted stone terrace home in Leeds perfect for first time buyers

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

This lovely Leeds home is ideally located close to the open countryside and the many amenities the town offers.

Step inside the double-fronted property on Town Street in Guiseley and be greeted by a spacious lounge with a cast iron log burner in a charming Inglenook-style fireplace with a Yorkshire stone hearth.

Also on the ground floor is a dining area and a separate kitchen with an integrated fridge-freezer and dishwasher and access to a handy basement.

Stairs in the entry hallway rise to the first floor, where the landing leads to two well-proportioned double bedrooms and the contemporary house bathroom equipped with a large walk-in shower.

The home's size and location make it perfect for first-time buyers or young professionals, with highly regarded schools and a range of both small shops and a Marks & Spencer Food Hall nearby.

It is on the market chain-free with estate agent Manning Stainton with a guide price of £269,950.

