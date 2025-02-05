Located on Pasture Grove in the north Leeds suburb, you enter the home into an open-plan living and dining room with a characterful feature fireplace.

Off to the left is a small but convenient kitchen fitted with contemporary base and wall units and integrated appliances.

On the first floor is the generous master bedroom and a beautiful bathroom with a bathtub and a separate shower cubicle.

The top floor hosts a large double bedroom with a dormer window and a single bedroom which could be used as an office.