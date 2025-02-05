Inside, the property in Chapel Allerton features stylish and modern decor throughout - and it's chain-free. It is on the market with Northwood for £280,000.
Located on Pasture Grove in the north Leeds suburb, you enter the home into an open-plan living and dining room with a characterful feature fireplace.
Off to the left is a small but convenient kitchen fitted with contemporary base and wall units and integrated appliances.
On the first floor is the generous master bedroom and a beautiful bathroom with a bathtub and a separate shower cubicle.
The top floor hosts a large double bedroom with a dormer window and a single bedroom which could be used as an office.
Outside, the home has a charming courtyard garden at the front with steps leading to the elevated front door.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.