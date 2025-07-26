The Carr Manor Estate, dating to 1881, is a Grade II-listed property in north Leeds, listed with Sanderson Weatherall for £3,500,000.

Set within 10.1 acres of gardens, featuring lush forested areas, lawns, landscaping, and seating areas, the mansion boasts elegant period features spanning 17,528 square feet, with up to 12 bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, including a games room.

There is also a fine, ornate coach house extending approximately 2,169 square feet, and two cottages in need of restoration.

Renovating these cottages would add an additional 1,585 square feet of living accommodation. In addition, many period features within the main mansion present further potential for sensitive restoration or modernisation.

Check out Carr Manor Estate below -

