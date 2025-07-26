For sale in Leeds: Exceptional Carr Manor Estate with listed mansion, coach house and cottages ripe for restoration

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

This elegant estate dates back to the late 19th century and offers extensive grounds alongside numerous restoration opportunities, including the renovation of two cottages and enhancement of the period features throughout the property.

The Carr Manor Estate, dating to 1881, is a Grade II-listed property in north Leeds, listed with Sanderson Weatherall for £3,500,000.

Set within 10.1 acres of gardens, featuring lush forested areas, lawns, landscaping, and seating areas, the mansion boasts elegant period features spanning 17,528 square feet, with up to 12 bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, including a games room.

There is also a fine, ornate coach house extending approximately 2,169 square feet, and two cottages in need of restoration.

Renovating these cottages would add an additional 1,585 square feet of living accommodation. In addition, many period features within the main mansion present further potential for sensitive restoration or modernisation.

Check out Carr Manor Estate below -

Outside

1. The Carr Manor Estate, Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds

Outside | Sanderson Weatherall

Hallway

2. The Carr Manor Estate, Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds

Hallway | Sanderson Weatherall

Reception room

3. The Carr Manor Estate, Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds

Reception room | Sanderson Weatherall

Sitting room

4. The Carr Manor Estate, Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds

Sitting room | Sanderson Weatherall

Reception room

5. The Carr Manor Estate, Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds

Reception room | Sanderson Weatherall

Snug

6. The Carr Manor Estate, Stonegate Road, Meanwood, Leeds

Snug | Sanderson Weatherall

