We’ve picked out eight of the happiest places to live in and around Leeds according to the ONS.

For house hunters looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Leeds city centre, there are a wealth of options – including some of the happiest places to live in the city. Leeds was recently ranked as the 10th happiest place to live in Yorkshire and leafy suburbs around the city centre have some of the highest happiest levels in the area.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with Barrows and Forrester, which has helped us to combine house buying data for LS postcodes with local authority scores in the national happiness index compiled by the Office for National Statistics.

The result is this list of the places ranked as both the most desirable for potential buyers and renters – and where residents are most content. For anyone thinking of selling up and moving out, we’ve also included how much property is likely to set you back there.

1 . Happiest places in Leeds Here are eight of the happiest and most desirable places to live in and around Leeds, according to ONS data and house price data

2 . North Rigton Nestled between Leeds and Harrogate, the rural village of Rigton has a happiness score of 7.83 and an average house price of £323,412.

3 . Church Fenton Church Fenton is a historic farming village with a thriving community near to the market town of Tadcaster, about 15 miles east of Leeds. It has a happiness score of 7.63 and an average house price of £276,138.

4 . Sherburn in Elmet Sherburn in Elmet is a large village to the east of Leeds, which even boasts one of the best-rated fish and chip shops in the country, the Fish Bank. It has a happiness score of 7.63 and an average house price of £230,398.