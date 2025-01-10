Located on Stanhope Avenue in the heart of Horsforth, this outstanding semi-detached residence features a gated garden annexe, a stunning kitchen and excellent amenities just a short walk away. It is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £575,000.

Step into the property's entrance hallway with a composite entrance door, original coving, stripped wooden flooring and a staircase to the upper floors. It leads to the lounge, a spacious reception room with lovely high ceilings, a cast iron wood burner set into the chimney breast and a large window overlooking the front elevation.

To the rear is an open-plan dining kitchen with stunning wood base and wall units, integrated appliances and wooden flooring. There is also a composite stable door leading out to the rear.

On the first floor are two spacious double bedrooms, of which the rear bedroom boasts an original cast iron fireplace. There is also a single room which can be used as a nursery or home office. The dual-aspect family bathroom has a four-piece suite with a bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

The top floor is a generous bedroom with a dormer window with great views and an en suite shower room.

Outside, the home enjoys a small garden at the front with a driveway and permit parking. The rear garden is gated and cobbled with a shed, bin and wood store. There is a beautiful annexe designed to provide extra accommodation for those working from home or to use as a garden room.

