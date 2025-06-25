Construction starts on hundreds of new homes in Leeds

Construction has started on the latest phase of the East Leeds Extension – one of the region’s largest infrastructure projects that could see up to 5,000 new homes built.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilder Persimmon has started work on their Morwick Green development, the next phase of the 575-acre East Leeds Extension which extends around the areas of Red Hall, Swarcliffe, Whinmoor, and Crossgates.

528 new homes will be built on the site, with 80 properties to be earmarked as a mixture of social rent and intermediate rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes will include a mix of 1,2,3 and four-bedroom homes, as well as 1 and 2-bed apartments - all of which will be fitted with air source heat pumps and an EV chargers.

An artist's interpretation of what the site could look like

Persimmon will contribute more than £12 million towards the construction of the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) and almost £1.5 million towards primary education in the area, as well as improvements to local bus services and travel.

The development will also contribute to the future delivery of a new two form entry primary school, a retail unit and community facility to the south of Leeds / Barwick Road as well as new sports pitches in the local area.

James Parkin, Land Director, Persimmon West Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be starting work on our latest development within the East Leeds Extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Morwick Green is an incredibly exciting development for us and is the product of decades of collaboration with the local community, stakeholders, the Council and adjoining developers.

“We’re looking forward to bringing these much-needed high quality homes to fruition which we’re sure will prove popular with local homebuyers.”