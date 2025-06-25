Construction starts on hundreds of new homes in Leeds
Housebuilder Persimmon has started work on their Morwick Green development, the next phase of the 575-acre East Leeds Extension which extends around the areas of Red Hall, Swarcliffe, Whinmoor, and Crossgates.
528 new homes will be built on the site, with 80 properties to be earmarked as a mixture of social rent and intermediate rent.
Homes will include a mix of 1,2,3 and four-bedroom homes, as well as 1 and 2-bed apartments - all of which will be fitted with air source heat pumps and an EV chargers.
Persimmon will contribute more than £12 million towards the construction of the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) and almost £1.5 million towards primary education in the area, as well as improvements to local bus services and travel.
The development will also contribute to the future delivery of a new two form entry primary school, a retail unit and community facility to the south of Leeds / Barwick Road as well as new sports pitches in the local area.
James Parkin, Land Director, Persimmon West Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be starting work on our latest development within the East Leeds Extension.
“Morwick Green is an incredibly exciting development for us and is the product of decades of collaboration with the local community, stakeholders, the Council and adjoining developers.
“We’re looking forward to bringing these much-needed high quality homes to fruition which we’re sure will prove popular with local homebuyers.”