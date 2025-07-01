Community event taking place for proposed new Kirkstall Forge residential development

Outline plans for a new residential development to the north west of Leeds are set to go on show at a special community event this week.

Housebuilder Banks Homes is set to introduce its plans to build approximately 220 new properties on a 4.8 hectare area on the former Kirkstall Forge site, which will include around 80 new homes and approximately 140 new apartments.

The project would also see two existing Grade Two Listed cottages on the site being brought back to life, with the Grade Two Listed Forge itself being given appropriate prominence as an iconic monument to the area’s industrial heritage.

Banks Homes is now set to introduce the project to the local community at an exhibition between 2pm-8pm on Thursday 3 July at Butler’s on the ground floor of Number One Kirkstall Forge, with members of the project team on hand to speak to visitors about the company’s plans and to answer any queries about them.

Alongside the new and restored properties, the Kirkstall Forge site would see a new network of pathways being created to provide better connectivity to the A65 for pedestrians and cyclists, alongside additional landscaping work.

Improvements would be made to the site’s eastern access though a new signalised junction with provision included for pedestrians and cyclists, while a new pedestrian walkway would be provided next to the River Aire.

A range of local employment and supply chain opportunities would also be made available as part of the project.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at The Banks Group, says: “This is an iconic site which presents an ideal opportunity for us to use our extensive experience in the development of complex brownfield sites and to shape the future of what is one of England’s oldest, most continuously used industrial sites in England.

“We see Kirkstall Forge as a flagship development for Banks Homes and to create a new high-quality neighbourhood which features attractive residential development alongside areas of public open space, landscaping and heritage features.

“Outline planning approval has already been granted for the site, and while we’re very much still in the early stages of our planning work, we wanted to share the initial concept with local people and get their thoughts and ideas.

“This development is within walking distance of Kirkstall Forge train station and would therefore offer fast, easy access via public transport to both Leeds and Bradford.

“Our event will be an opportunity for local people to meet and speak with the team directly, see the plans that we are hoping to deliver as part of the project, as well as ask any questions, and we hope to welcome as many residents along as possible.”

For further information on Banks Homes’ proposed Kirkstall Forge development, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/kirstallforge

The Banks Homes project team can be contacted via [email protected]