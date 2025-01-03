On the market with Ezmuve Estate Agents, the beautiful detached four-bedroom £550,000 property offers modern living with classic charm, boasting three reception rooms and access to a range of great amenities such as schools and shops.

Located on Rockwood Road in Calverley, the home comprises an entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor and a guest WC. It leads to a stylish dining room with a bay window overlooking the front elevation and a window to the side elevation.

The spacious living room sits to the rear and offers direct access to the beautiful conservatory with panoramic views and doors leading onto the garden. There is also a modern separate kitchen with lots of space to create culinary masterpieces.

On the first floor, a landing leads to two spacious double bedrooms and two good-size versatile single bedrooms. The landing also gives access to the house bathroom with a P-shaped bathtub.

Outside, the family home sits securely behind an electric gated entrance with a driveway leading to a garage. To the rear is a lovely private garden ideal for gathering family and friends or for unwinding after a long day.

