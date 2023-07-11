Reservations have opened for the first phase of apartments at Summer Manor, which developer McCarthy Stone has described as a “retirement community”.

The sales office is set to open next month and the development is due to be finished by the autumn. It occupies the site of the former Generous Pioneer pub, close to the centre of Burley in Wharfedale, and consists of 42 one and two-bedroom apartments exclusively for the over 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will offer landscaped garden and a communal lounge hosting regular events.

Reservations have opened for the first phase of apartments at Summer Manor, which developer McCarthy Stone has described as a “retirement community”. Photo: McCarthy Stone.

Fiona Brooks, sales and marketing director from McCarthy Stone, said: “All our retirement developments are designed to encourage a community feeling to flourish, while offering residents the complete privacy of their own contemporary retirement apartments, and that’s exactly how Summer Manor has been designed.

“The development will offer stylish communal spaces including a lovely lounge and gardens, ideal for meeting friends and neighbours for a drink and a chat. In addition, there’s a luxurious hotel-style guest suite and parking for when visitors come to stay.”