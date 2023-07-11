Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Burley in Wharfedale: First look at ‘stylish’ £300,000 retirement flats with 'hotel-style guest suite’

New pictures of a “stylish” new retirement village give a glimpse into life in the development under construction in Burley in Wharfedale.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Reservations have opened for the first phase of apartments at Summer Manor, which developer McCarthy Stone has described as a “retirement community”.

The sales office is set to open next month and the development is due to be finished by the autumn. It occupies the site of the former Generous Pioneer pub, close to the centre of Burley in Wharfedale, and consists of 42 one and two-bedroom apartments exclusively for the over 60s.

The development will offer landscaped garden and a communal lounge hosting regular events.

Reservations have opened for the first phase of apartments at Summer Manor, which developer McCarthy Stone has described as a “retirement community”. Photo: McCarthy Stone.

Fiona Brooks, sales and marketing director from McCarthy Stone, said: “All our retirement developments are designed to encourage a community feeling to flourish, while offering residents the complete privacy of their own contemporary retirement apartments, and that’s exactly how Summer Manor has been designed.

“The development will offer stylish communal spaces including a lovely lounge and gardens, ideal for meeting friends and neighbours for a drink and a chat. In addition, there’s a luxurious hotel-style guest suite and parking for when visitors come to stay.”

Prices at Summer Manor start at £300,000 for a one-bedroom apartment or £400,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. There are flexible purchasing opportunities, so residents can part buy and part rent homes.