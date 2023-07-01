This photo gallery boasts all the ingredients for a celebration of a decade in the life of Burley in Wharfedale.
It turns back the clock to the 1990s and starts with The Pudding Tree, the site of an Elm in the village where fruit pudding was consumed every seven years until 1787. The memories also feature other local landmarks, community events, fundraising drives as well as the news stories making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s
Canadian exchange officer, Major Mark Sellars addresses onlookers before unveiling a plaque by the green at Burley in Wharfedale in June 1997 commemorating the death of 20 Canadian soldiers who were killed in a road accident in the village in 1944. Photo: Peter Thacker
3. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s
A classic car rally was held from The Red Lion pub in April 1997. Pictured is pub landlord with his 1965 MK 10 Jaguar 17ft long 6ft-4 inchs wide which is one of the largest cars ever made in this country. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s
Spokesman Tom Sumner at the village green created from an area of land which was earmarked for development as part of the bypass scheme but was saved by Burley Community Council. Pictured in May 1997. Photo: Roy Fox