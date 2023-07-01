Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 photo memories take you back to Burley in Wharfedale during the 1990s

This photo gallery boasts all the ingredients for a celebration of a decade in the life of Burley in Wharfedale.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

It turns back the clock to the 1990s and starts with The Pudding Tree, the site of an Elm in the village where fruit pudding was consumed every seven years until 1787. The memories also feature other local landmarks, community events, fundraising drives as well as the news stories making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 31 photo memories from Otley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s.

1. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Canadian exchange officer, Major Mark Sellars addresses onlookers before unveiling a plaque by the green at Burley in Wharfedale in June 1997 commemorating the death of 20 Canadian soldiers who were killed in a road accident in the village in 1944.

2. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s

Canadian exchange officer, Major Mark Sellars addresses onlookers before unveiling a plaque by the green at Burley in Wharfedale in June 1997 commemorating the death of 20 Canadian soldiers who were killed in a road accident in the village in 1944. Photo: Peter Thacker

A classic car rally was held from The Red Lion pub in April 1997. Pictured is pub landlord with his 1965 MK 10 Jaguar 17ft long 6ft-4 inchs wide which is one of the largest cars ever made in this country.

3. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s

A classic car rally was held from The Red Lion pub in April 1997. Pictured is pub landlord with his 1965 MK 10 Jaguar 17ft long 6ft-4 inchs wide which is one of the largest cars ever made in this country. Photo: James Hardisty

Spokesman Tom Sumner at the village green created from an area of land which was earmarked for development as part of the bypass scheme but was saved by Burley Community Council. Pictured in May 1997.

4. Burley in Wharfedale in the 1990s

Spokesman Tom Sumner at the village green created from an area of land which was earmarked for development as part of the bypass scheme but was saved by Burley Community Council. Pictured in May 1997. Photo: Roy Fox

