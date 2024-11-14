This opulent home features an impressive reception room with large windows, a custom oak kitchen with a breakfast bar, polished porcelain floor tiling with underfloor heating, and a spacious living area with high-quality walnut flooring - ideal for entertaining.

The master bedroom includes high-end furnishings, a recessed TV, fitted wardrobe and remote-controlled curtains. The en suite boasts His & Hers sinks, a walnut mirrored cabinet, a bathtub, and a separate shower.

The large second bedroom has fitted wardrobes and access to a "Jack & Jill" bathroom, also accessible from the hallway.

The property includes two allocated parking spaces and is currently on the market for £695,000.

