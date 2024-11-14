A look inside a luxurious Bridgewater Place penthouse with stunning views of Leeds city centre now for sale

Dennis Morton
Digital Journalist

Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT

Ever dreamt of what it’s like to live on the 28th floor of one of Leeds’ most eye-catching buildings?

Estate agent Martin & Co has listed a stunning two-bedroom penthouse in Bridgewater Place, also known as "The Dalek", offering breathtaking views and contemporary luxury.

This opulent home features an impressive reception room with large windows, a custom oak kitchen with a breakfast bar, polished porcelain floor tiling with underfloor heating, and a spacious living area with high-quality walnut flooring - ideal for entertaining.

The master bedroom includes high-end furnishings, a recessed TV, fitted wardrobe and remote-controlled curtains. The en suite boasts His & Hers sinks, a walnut mirrored cabinet, a bathtub, and a separate shower.

The large second bedroom has fitted wardrobes and access to a "Jack & Jill" bathroom, also accessible from the hallway.

The property includes two allocated parking spaces and is currently on the market for £695,000.

Bridgewater Place, Leeds LS11

Martin & Co

Bridgewater Place, Leeds LS11

Martin & Co

Bridgewater Place, Leeds LS11

Martin & Co

Bridgewater Place, Leeds LS11

Martin & Co

Bridgewater Place, Leeds LS11

Martin & Co

Bridgewater Place, Leeds LS11

Martin & Co

