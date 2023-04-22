Residents of the city centre building have been told works revealed a small section of the residential area does not meet building regulations for safety. While work is being carried out to correct this, the fire action policy of the building has been changed from a ‘stay put’ policy to a ‘full evacuation’ one.

A ‘waking watch’ fire safety system has been implemented as an interim measure, and involves staff continually patrolling the floors and exterior perimeter the maintain safety of occupants from fire.

The aim of this system is to ensure there is sufficient warning in the event of a fire to support the evacuation strategy. Contractors have advised the works should be completed within approximately 10-12 weeks.

Image: James Hardisty

Dave Teggart of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Whenever we do an inspection of a property we will take action if we believe there is any risk to residents.

“There is an area of Bridgewater Place, near the main staircase, where building regulations for safety are not being met. While work takes place to ensure these building regulations are, once again, being adhered to, we are working with the owners and responsible people at the site who agreed to amend their fire action plans.

“This means that in those areas affected, if there is a fire or any smoke detection activated, then everyone will have to evacuate the building, rather than follow the usual ‘stay put’ advice. Once work has taken place on the building, and we are satisfied that regulations are being met, then we will look at returning the building to its original policy.

"As always, our main focus is for the safety of all residents in a building, and we are working with the owners to ensure that all regulations are strictly adhered to.”

