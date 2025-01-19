Situated in the Stanhope Fields development in Pool in Wharfedale, the Trusdale is a four-bedroom detached home on the market with estate agent Taylor Wimpey for £569,995.
Inside, the property comprises an entry hall with a guest WC, an open-plan kitchen and dining room with a hidden utility room behind it, and a bright living room with double doors opening up onto the rear garden to the ground floor.
On the first floor are four generous bedrooms, two singles and two doubles, and the house bathroom, which has a bathtub with shower over. The master bedroom also has an en suite.
