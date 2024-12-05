More than 1,000 people register an interest in new Pool-in-Wharfedale development near Leeds

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has seen more than 1,000 people register their interest in the new homes they are bringing to the popular village of Pool-in-Wharfedale, near Leeds.

The housebuilder is currently preparing to launch Stanhope Fields, which will deliver 57 homes. The two, three and four-bedroom properties will be part of the Taylor Wimpey Elite Collection, which offers upgraded specifications.

The homes have been designed to suit the local area and the majority of the properties will have an attractive stone finish. Stanhope Fields is located off Pool Road, less than half a mile west of the village centre.

The properties will also benefit from the latest technology in respect of insulation and low maintenance, including features such as solar panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are excited to bring our Elite Collection to this really popular village. The amount of interest we have seen, with more than a thousand people registering for more information, suggests Stanhope Fields will sell quickly, and if people have not already registered, we would urge them to do so, so that they can be kept up to date.”

Stanhope Fields is due to launch remotely on December 16, with a permanent sales centre on site to follow. A four-bedroom Kingham show home is due to launch in Spring/Summer 2025, with the first completions due in Autumn 2025.

Buyers wishing to register their interest in Stanhope Fields, can visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/stanhope-fields