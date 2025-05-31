Little Orchard, situated on Clifford Road, has been lovingly renovated and substantially upgraded to create a contemporary home with a period feel. Its location in the heart of the Georgian village means it is conveniently close to local amenities, with Leeds city centre just a short drive away.

Inside, the well-planned accommodation is arranged over four floors. Enter into a hallway which leads down to the lower ground floor where a spacious kitchen/diner/living room is located. It is fitted with solid oak flooring, granite work surfaces and a central isle as well as underfloor heating and a large bay window.

Back on the ground floor is the formal sitting room which extends over 30 feet and features a bay window, African Wenge hardwood flooring and an open fire with marble surround.

On the first floor, the landing leads to a generous guest bedroom with en suite, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a nursery or home office and a newly fitted family bathroom with high-end fittings.

The principal bedroom is situated on the second floor and features extensive fitted wardrobes and Velux windows.

Outside, the property has gated off-street parking, a double carport and large, private gardens to the rear primarily laid to lawn with well-established borders.

Little Orchard is on the market with estate agent Renton & Parr for £799,500.