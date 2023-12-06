A Georgian mansion in Leeds, which was once the family seat of the Lupton family connected to the Princess of Wales, is on the market.

Beechwood House, the principle building of the Beechwoods Estate in Roundhay in Leeds, has links to Catherine, Princess of Wales, via her great-grandmother Olive Lupton as the former family seat of the prominent Lupton family.

Olive married into the Middleton family in 1914 when she married Kate’s great grandfather, Leeds solicitor Richard Noel.

Beechwood House in Leeds was the home of the Luptons for more than a century.

Olive’s Grandfather, Frank Lupton, purchased the Beechwood estate in 1860, with the Grade II listed building eventually becoming the seat of the Lupton family, with whom it remained until 1998.

While the former Duchess of Cambridge has never called Leeds her home, she has strong connections to the city via her father Michael Middleton, who spent the first two years of his life in Moortown.