Beechwood House Roundhay: Georgian Leeds mansion with connections to Princess of Wales go up for sale
A Georgian mansion in Leeds, which was once the family seat of the Lupton family connected to the Princess of Wales, is on the market.
Beechwood House, the principle building of the Beechwoods Estate in Roundhay in Leeds, has links to Catherine, Princess of Wales, via her great-grandmother Olive Lupton as the former family seat of the prominent Lupton family.
Olive married into the Middleton family in 1914 when she married Kate’s great grandfather, Leeds solicitor Richard Noel.
Olive’s Grandfather, Frank Lupton, purchased the Beechwood estate in 1860, with the Grade II listed building eventually becoming the seat of the Lupton family, with whom it remained until 1998.
While the former Duchess of Cambridge has never called Leeds her home, she has strong connections to the city via her father Michael Middleton, who spent the first two years of his life in Moortown.
Beechwood House is today a fully equipped office building enjoying great views over North Leeds, and is part of a community of buildings on the Beechwood Estate. It is now listed on the market with WSB Property Consultants for £775,000.