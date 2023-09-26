Kate Middleton Leeds: Best pictures as Princess of Wales tours Stanningley textile mill with family connection
Kate Middleton visited AW Hainsworth which held a royal warrant from the late Queen and bought a woollen manufacturer once owned by her father Michael Middleton’s relatives.
The company, based in Spring Valley Mills in Stanningley, made the scarlet tunics of the Guardsmen on duty during the coronations of both Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and the King in May.
It supplies textiles to a range of clients, from fashion and homeware brands to the Armed Forces, produces woven felt for pianos and other musical instruments, and creates protective materials for emergency services and military personnel worldwide.
Here are the best pictures from the Royal visit in Leeds.