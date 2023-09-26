Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Kate Middleton Leeds: Best pictures as Princess of Wales tours Stanningley textile mill with family connection

The Princess of Wales has toured a Leeds textile mill which has a close association with her family.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST

Kate Middleton visited AW Hainsworth which held a royal warrant from the late Queen and bought a woollen manufacturer once owned by her father Michael Middleton’s relatives.

The company, based in Spring Valley Mills in Stanningley, made the scarlet tunics of the Guardsmen on duty during the coronations of both Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and the King in May.

It supplies textiles to a range of clients, from fashion and homeware brands to the Armed Forces, produces woven felt for pianos and other musical instruments, and creates protective materials for emergency services and military personnel worldwide.

Here are the best pictures from the Royal visit in Leeds.

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales has visited AW Hainsworth & Sons Ltd in Spring Valley Mills, Stanningley

1. Royal visit

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales has visited AW Hainsworth & Sons Ltd in Spring Valley Mills, Stanningley Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The family-owned heritage textile mill was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics

2. Royal visit

The family-owned heritage textile mill was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Members of the public came out to catch a glimpse of the Princess of Wales

3. Royal visit

Members of the public came out to catch a glimpse of the Princess of Wales Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Kate's great-great grandfather sold William Lupton & Co to AW Hainsworth

4. Royal visit

Kate's great-great grandfather sold William Lupton & Co to AW Hainsworth Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsElizabeth II