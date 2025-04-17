Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Incredible items from the estate of bestselling Leeds-born author Barbara Taylor Bradford are set to go up for auction.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The fiction writer, who started off at the Yorkshire Evening Post before going onto sell over 90 million copies of her novels, died last November aged 91.

Now nearly 200 items are set to go under the hammer that tell the story of the A Woman Of Substance writer’s life, including her favourite typewriter, paintings of her beloved dogs, select pieces of jewellery and rare first editions of her own works, as well as some received from Prime Ministers including Margaret Thatcher.

Items from Leeds-born author Barbara Taylor Bradford's estate will be going up for auction. | Barbara Taylor Bradford estate

The items will tour the USA before being displayed in New York on May 3. A live auction will then be held on Wednesday, May 7, that will also be available for online bidding and through telephone.

Upper Armley-born Taylor Bradford wrote 40 books during her lifetime and was often labelled “the grand dame of blockbusters”, selling more than 91 million copies, and having been published in more than 40 languages and in 90 countries.

Before worldwide success and fame she was a reporter for the Yorkshire Evening Post and became the paper’s first female editor aged just 18.

After moving to London she worked as a journalist before releasing her debut novel ‘A Woman Of Substance’ in 1979. The story of Emma Harte’s journey from life as a servant in rural Yorkshire to heading a business empire was an instant hit and has sold over 30 million copies to date.

Taylor Bradford received an OBE for her services to literature and was also the first ambassador for Women in Journalism.

Barbara Taylor Bradford's typewriter will be among the items that will go up for auction | The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust

Notable lots include a selection of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s jewellery, together with first edition copies of A Woman of Substance. Other auction highlights include items that highlight the cultural landscape she inhabited, such as signed first copies of Paul Robeson and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s memoirs and two signed photographs of Sir Anthony Hopkins, who starred in Barbara Taylor Bradford’s To Be The Best miniseries.

The sale also features some of the entertaining and dinner services she and her husband Bob would often use for the dinner parties she was fêted for hosting, many of which counted upon the highest ranks of the literary and political intelligentsia as guests.

Doyle’s Executive Director of Books, Autographs and Photographs, Peter Costanzo said: “This collection reflects a life of elegance, intellect, and artistry, offering a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful writers of our time.

Portraits of Barbara Taylor Bradford's beloved dogs, jewellery and first edition copies of her novels are among the items going up for auction. | The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust

“Author memorabilia has consistently attracted significant interest at auctions, reflecting a deep appreciation for literary figures and their works. The provenance and historical significance of such items often drive their desirability and value in the auction market.”

A lifelong devotee of the arts, Bradford’s life was as glamorous as the women in her novels. She met royalty and was friends with presidents and Prime Ministers, musicians, film directors, and stars from the stage and screen.

Married for 55 years to Robert Bradford, a celebrated film and television producer, she remained immersed in storytelling across mediums. The couple enjoyed holidays in France, Geneva, Capri and in the Caribbean islands, and they amassed a collection of art, jewellery, porcelain, Art Deco and Biedermeier furniture, silverware, first edition books, and Winston Churchill memorabilia.

Randy Jones, Co-Trustee of The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust, says of the sale, “The pieces in this auction offer a rare glimpse into Barbara Taylor Bradford’s remarkable life—one defined by elegance, ambition, and an unyielding dedication to storytelling.

“Each item reflects not only her impeccable taste but also the extraordinary journey she shared with her beloved husband, Bob. This collection is a tribute to her enduring legacy, inviting admirers and collectors alike to own a part of her world.”