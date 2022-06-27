TV personality George Clarke paid a visit to a Leeds door manufacturer this month to celebrate the unveiling of five new cutting edge products.

Express Bi-Folding Doors invited Mr Clarke to see their nationally renowned showroom in Leeds after the 48-year-old architect inquired about having some doors fitted in his Ibiza holiday home.

The family-owned retailer took Mr Clarke on a tour of both the factory and the 27,000 sq ft showroom, with the Amazing Spaces presenter remarking that the space was ‘absolutely fantastic', and that he was 'genuinely blown away’.

Speaking about the impressive showroom, managing director of Express Bi-Folding Doors Steve Bromberg said: "Our Leeds showroom is the biggest of its kind anywhere in Europe. It's a really good location for anybody who's thinking about extending their home or doing an extension.

"[People] can actually come and see everything in real life settings so it's a really unique showroom. Anybody who comes in, whether it's off the street or an industry professional, they've never seen a showroom like it."

Mr Clarke's visit coincided with the launch of a range of new products this month, including two new bifold doors, sliding doors and a new range of entrance doors.

All of the new doors are now on display in the Leeds showroom, which is open to the public seven days a week.

Express Bi-Folding Doors was set up in 2007 by both Steve and his father, and has rapidly grown into the UK's leading manufacturer of sliding and folding doors.

The business now employs over 300 people nationwide, with around 250 of the company's staff based in the Leeds head office and factory.

"We've been going for a long time and then 2022 has been quite a big year for us," Steve went on to say.

"We all got held up a little bit by the pandemic, so it's this year that we've actually launched the five new products. That's why we had the showroom open day and then it coincided with George coming [to visit]."