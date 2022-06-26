The four bedroom Cedarwood show home has been created by a leading interior designer to provide inspiration for homeowners looking to create their own individual homes.

“The unveiling of our new show home will help to inspire our new buyers with its contemporary and engaging scheme,” said Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director of Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“This particular house style offers a wonderful layout with separate living room and study, and our design team was able to create room schemes to show the versatility it offers to today’s house buyers.”

Cedarwood benefits from a private study, lounge and expansive family kitchen, including a dining and seating area, with access to the garden and separate laundry.

The first floor benefits from a feature landing which provides access to the four spacious bedrooms as well as the main bathroom. Two bedrooms offer en-suites whilst the principal bedroom also incorporates a luxurious dressing room.

Designed with a family in mind, two of the bedrooms have been created to showcase rooms for children – a contemporary space-themed room and another which has captured the spirit of local attraction, ‘Posey Pacas’ - a nearby alpaca walking experience.

Currently, visits to Kings Park for both the show home and to discuss purchases are by appointment only, and these can be booked by contacting the development sales manager.

To view more details about Kings Park visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/kings-park-drighlington

Undefined: readMore

1. The four bedroom ‘Cedarwood’ show home has been created by a leading interior designer to provide inspiration for homeowners looking to create their own individual homes. Photo Sales

2. Cedarwood is an imposing double fronted four-bedroom home that boasts ample living space. Photo Sales

3. It benefits from a private study, lounge and an expansive family kitchen. Photo Sales

4. This includes a dining and seating area, with access to the garden and a separate laundry. Photo Sales