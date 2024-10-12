The immaculate terraced period property on Pawson Street in Morley is full of traditional features mixed with contemporary fittings and vibrant colours sure to brighten up everyday life.

The property, which is on the market with Belvoir Sales for £359,995, features a cosy living room with a beautiful fireplace, high ceilings and elegant hardwood floors.

The kitchen is described by the estate agent as a "marvel", with modern appliances, natural light, fitted wooden shutter blinds and a dedicated dining space. This room, like the rest of the home, has been refurbished in the last few years.

On the first floor are three inviting bedrooms, two double and one single, of which two have their own cast iron fireplaces. This floor also hosts the lovely house bathroom with shower over bath.

A large double bedroom is on the second floor, where it enjoys large Velux rooflights and plenty of storage.

The property has a lovely landscaped garden to the rear with a great degree of privacy and a garden shed.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇