A look inside an immaculately presented and recently renovated Leeds family home for sale for £700,000

Published 9th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

A cleverly extended and beautifully renovated home in Leeds is now up for sale.

North Residential has listed this four-bedroom detached family residence on Green Lane in Cookridge, Leeds, inviting offers over £700,000.

The fully renovated property comprises a warm and welcoming hallway leading to the main reception room.

A spacious living and dining area forms the heart of the home ideal for gathering family and friends, with bi-folding doors opening to the patio and garden.

To the side is a sleek, modern kitchen with a an adjoining utility room and direct access to the garage.

On the first floor are three well-proportioned bedrooms, two with private en suites, as well as a house bathroom with bathtub. The second floor hosts a stylish loft bedroom, complete with its own en suite and bathtub.

Outside, a large paved driveway at the front offers ample parking and access to the integrated garage.

The enclosed rear garden provides excellent privacy, with a raised patio overlooking a generously landscaped lawn with planted borders.

