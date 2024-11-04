Enter through elegant stained-glass doors into a bright hallway that leads to an inviting living room with a cosy fireplace.

The heart of the home is the open-plan dining kitchen, perfect for family gatherings, which flows seamlessly into a charming conservatory overlooking the lush rear garden.

Upstairs, the landing opens to two double bedrooms and a spacious single room, ideal as a home office, along with a well-appointed family bathroom.

The second-floor master bedroom is flooded with natural light through large roof windows, creating a tranquil retreat.

The property is just a short walk from East Garforth train station, local amenities, and reputable schools, making it ideal for families.

