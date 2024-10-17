Having been tastefully extended by its current owners, the property is entered into a spacious hallway that leads to a beautiful formal living room, a cosy snug with a log burner, and a truly show-stopping open-plan living dining kitchen with skylights and French doors leading out onto the rear garden.

There is also a handy utility room and guest WC on the ground floor.

The first floor hosts a beautifully designed bathroom with a walk-in shower and luxurious freestanding bath. The floor is completed by four double bedrooms of which two have fitted wardrobes.

Outside, the home benefits from a private rear garden with a suntrap raised decking area. The outdoor space is landscaped and includes a detached garage accessed by a spacious driveway with ample parking space for multiple vehicles.

