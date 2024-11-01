Nestled in the heart of Guiseley, on Nunroyd Avenue, the two-bedroom semi-detached property offers a perfect blend of charming character features and modern living, including exposed ceiling beams.

Inside, an entry porch leads to a charming kitchen with utility room access and an adjoining conservatory offering panoramic garden views. The spacious living room, featuring a cosy log burner, adds rustic appeal.

On the first floor, the property has two generously sized bedrooms and a modern bathroom with a bathtub.

Outside, a beautifully landscaped garden creates a peaceful retreat, and a large driveway in the front provides ample off-street parking.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox