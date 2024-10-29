Inside, the welcoming entrance hall features original tiling and leads to an elegant living room with a bay window and a feature stone fireplace. Adjacent is a second sitting room, boasting a beautiful open fireplace.

On the lower ground floor is a charming kitchen equipped with integrated appliances and solid oak base and wall units, along with convenient access to a utility area. The dining room features a recessed brick chimney breast and is complemented by a cloakroom and guest WC.

The first and second floors house four double bedrooms, along with a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms includes a private en suite bathroom.

Outside, the property boasts a private lawned garden with a patio ideal for summer gatherings with family and friends. There is also a driveway and a separate garage to the front of the home, providing ample parking and storage options.

