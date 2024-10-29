A look inside a Victorian stone terrace home in a Leeds town set over four floors full of charm

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

This stunning four-bedroom Victorian residence with exquisite period features in Leeds is perfect for a large family.

The four-storey end-terrace stone-built home on East View in Yeadon, situated just a few miles northwest of Leeds city centre, is currently listed for £375,000 with estate agent Manning Stainton.

Inside, the welcoming entrance hall features original tiling and leads to an elegant living room with a bay window and a feature stone fireplace. Adjacent is a second sitting room, boasting a beautiful open fireplace.

On the lower ground floor is a charming kitchen equipped with integrated appliances and solid oak base and wall units, along with convenient access to a utility area. The dining room features a recessed brick chimney breast and is complemented by a cloakroom and guest WC.

The first and second floors house four double bedrooms, along with a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms includes a private en suite bathroom.

Outside, the property boasts a private lawned garden with a patio ideal for summer gatherings with family and friends. There is also a driveway and a separate garage to the front of the home, providing ample parking and storage options.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. East View, Yeadon, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. East View, Yeadon, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. East View, Yeadon, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. East View, Yeadon, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. East View, Yeadon, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. East View, Yeadon, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyVictorian
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice