Step inside the home on Savile Road in Methley southeast of Leeds and be greeted by an inviting entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge on the right flooded with natural light.

Double doors lead to a family room which enjoys great views of the rear garden and opens seamlessly into the modern kitchen. There is also a handy downstairs WC.

Upstairs are three bedrooms; a master suite with lots of storage space and two more double bedrooms ideal for children or for use as a home office.

On this floor is also a stylish part-tiled house bathroom with a walk-in shower and standalone bathtub.

Outside, the property features a well-maintained garden to the rear which offers a great degree of privacy.

The home is currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £300,000.

