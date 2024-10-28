Step inside the home on Savile Road in Methley southeast of Leeds and be greeted by an inviting entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge on the right flooded with natural light.
Double doors lead to a family room which enjoys great views of the rear garden and opens seamlessly into the modern kitchen. There is also a handy downstairs WC.
Upstairs are three bedrooms; a master suite with lots of storage space and two more double bedrooms ideal for children or for use as a home office.
On this floor is also a stylish part-tiled house bathroom with a walk-in shower and standalone bathtub.
Outside, the property features a well-maintained garden to the rear which offers a great degree of privacy.
