A look inside a charming home in southeast Leeds ideal for a family now for sale for £300,000

Published 28th Oct 2024

This beautifully presented, extended three-bedroom semi-detached home in Leeds offers traditional charm and modern convenience ideal for families.

Step inside the home on Savile Road in Methley southeast of Leeds and be greeted by an inviting entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge on the right flooded with natural light.

Double doors lead to a family room which enjoys great views of the rear garden and opens seamlessly into the modern kitchen. There is also a handy downstairs WC.

Upstairs are three bedrooms; a master suite with lots of storage space and two more double bedrooms ideal for children or for use as a home office.

On this floor is also a stylish part-tiled house bathroom with a walk-in shower and standalone bathtub.

Outside, the property features a well-maintained garden to the rear which offers a great degree of privacy.

The home is currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £300,000.

