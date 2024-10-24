Inside, the spacious property has tiled floor entry porch leading into a wider than average entrance hall with original wall panelling, plate racks and balustrade. The dual aspect cover living room retains its stripped and polished floorboards, plate racks and architrave and features an original fire surround with gas fire.

To the rear is an open plan kitchen/dining room/snug with French doors leading out into the garden. The dining area has room for a dining table if desired, while the snug has original wall panelling and a fireplace as well as a lift leading up to one of the bedrooms. There is also a downstairs WC.

On the first floor are four well-appointed double bedrooms, of which two has fire surrounds. The third bedroom can be accessed via the lift in the snug, while the fourth lends itself well to a home office.

A family bathroom can also be found on the first floor. It has a bath, a separate walk-in double shower and a portrait window fitted with privacy glass.

Outside, the property has an open plan garden to the front with a brick set driveway. It is bordered by well established trees, hedges and a low profile brick wall. The south-facing rear garden is enclosed and has a decked area reached from the kitchen.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox