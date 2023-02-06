Here are some of the best areas to invest in Leeds.
From family homes in suburban Roundhay to fantastic investment opportunities in Hunslet, there is a property for everyone in Leeds. Here are seven of the best places to buy a home this year, taking into account average house price, local amenities and area popularity.
1. Oakwood
Oakwood has an average house price of £286,378, which is slightly over the average price for homes across the city. Overall, sold prices in Oakwood over the last year were 12% up on the previous year and 15% up on the 2020 peak of £248,296. Oakwood is extremely popular for young families, with excellent schooling options and a wealth of amenities including Rabbit Hole Coffee Shop and House of Koko.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Kirkstall
Kirkstall offers plenty of bang for your buck with house prices standing at £221,113 - well under the Leeds average. It has a suburban feel but is located very close to the city centre, and benefits from fantastic amenities nearby including Dave's Pies and Ales, the Kirkstall Bridge Inn and the Kirkstall Bridge Shopping park.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Horsforth
Horsforth is one of the most desirable places to live in Leeds, with the average house price standing at a whopping £334,445. With some award-winning cafes and restaurants, including Forde and Pooky's, plus a wealth of gorgeous family homes, its no surprise this spot is always one to watch for a rare property opportunity.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Meanwood
The average price for a property in Meanwood is £255,120 - just over the Leeds average. However, sold prices in Meanwood over the last year were 2% down on the previous year, so investing now is recommended. What makes Meanwood so popular is its proximity to both Cardinal Heenan and St Urban's Primary School, and the wonderful Meanwood Park.
Photo: Tony Johnson