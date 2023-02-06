1 . Oakwood

Oakwood has an average house price of £286,378, which is slightly over the average price for homes across the city. Overall, sold prices in Oakwood over the last year were 12% up on the previous year and 15% up on the 2020 peak of £248,296. Oakwood is extremely popular for young families, with excellent schooling options and a wealth of amenities including Rabbit Hole Coffee Shop and House of Koko.

Photo: Simon Hulme