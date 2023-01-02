News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

7 houses for sale in Scarcroft after the Leeds village made it onto the 'poshest places to live' list by The Telegraph

Scarcroft was named one of the poshest places to live in the UK in a list published by The Telegraph.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

With an average house price of over £670,000, Scarcroft boasts some of the most luxurious homes in Leeds. Here are seven homes for sale in the village of Scarcroft.

Find out why the Leeds village of Scarcroft made it onto the Telegraph's 54 most desirable villages list.

1. Guide price of £1,850,000

This six bedroom, four bathroom stone-built family home in Manor Park is set behind electric gates with both off road parking and double garage. Located in an exclusive area of North Leeds with some of the most highly sought-after properties nearby, this home boasts far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside as well as a great deal of privacy.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. On the market for £1,650,000

This meticulously extended seven bedroom detached family home is situated in one of the most sought after locations, just off Ling Lane, and is set in a generous sized corner plot. There is also a great sized paved patio area, perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. On the market for £1,350,000

This impressive five to six bedroom detached home sits within an enviable plot in the Heather Vale cul-de-sac, just off Ling Lane. Extending to over 4,100 sq ft of accommodation, this house has attractive landscaped grounds to three sides, a generous driveway and garage.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. On the market for £895,000

This modernised property in Scarcroft offers an east-facing garden and contemporary interiors throughout. The home is deceivingly large, and has been radically extended to the rear and now offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms and open plan living.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2