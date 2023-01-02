Scarcroft was named one of the poshest places to live in the UK in a list published by The Telegraph.
1. Guide price of £1,850,000
This six bedroom, four bathroom stone-built family home in Manor Park is set behind electric gates with both off road parking and double garage. Located in an exclusive area of North Leeds with some of the most highly sought-after properties nearby, this home boasts far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside as well as a great deal of privacy.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £1,650,000
This meticulously extended seven bedroom detached family home is situated in one of the most sought after locations, just off Ling Lane, and is set in a generous sized corner plot. There is also a great sized paved patio area, perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £1,350,000
This impressive five to six bedroom detached home sits within an enviable plot in the Heather Vale cul-de-sac, just off Ling Lane. Extending to over 4,100 sq ft of accommodation, this house has attractive landscaped grounds to three sides, a generous driveway and garage.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £895,000
This modernised property in Scarcroft offers an east-facing garden and contemporary interiors throughout. The home is deceivingly large, and has been radically extended to the rear and now offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms and open plan living.
Photo: Rightmove