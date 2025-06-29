For sale near Leeds: A luxurious and superbly renovated Denton farmhouse dating back to 1709 for £1.45m

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Experience rural luxury in this Grade II listed farmhouse located near Leeds, which has been extensively modernised throughout.

Nestled in Denton, near Ilkley and just a short journey from Leeds, this charming stone-built home dates back to 1709. It offers high-quality fittings and expansive gardens.

Church Farm is adjacent to the exclusive Denton Nature Reserve and provides breathtaking views of 2,500 acres of Yorkshire countryside, complemented by a luxurious interior.

Upon entering, a reception hall leads you to a cosy snug featuring ceiling beams, a restored chimney breast with a multi-fuel stove, and a window that overlooks the garden adorned with climbing wisteria.

The bespoke kitchen, handcrafted by the local company Eastburn, is a standout feature, while the spectacular garden room boasts a south-westerly aspect and direct access to the gardens and terrace.

The property continues to impress with four bedrooms, a luxurious bathroom, and a principal bedroom with an en suite, all situated on the first and second floors.

Church Farm is currently listed on the property market with estate agent Tranmer White for £1,450,000.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

Exterior

1. Church Farm, Denton, Ilkley LS29

Exterior | Tranmer White

Photo Sales
Garden room

2. Church Farm, Denton, Ilkley LS29

Garden room | Tranmer White

Photo Sales
Snug

3. Church Farm, Denton, Ilkley LS29

Snug | Tranmer White

Photo Sales
Kitchen

4. Church Farm, Denton, Ilkley LS29

Kitchen | Tranmer White

Photo Sales
Snug

5. Church Farm, Denton, Ilkley LS29

Snug | Tranmer White

Photo Sales
Kitchen

6. Church Farm, Denton, Ilkley LS29

Kitchen | Tranmer White

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshireIlkleyPropertyGardens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice