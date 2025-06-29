Nestled in Denton, near Ilkley and just a short journey from Leeds, this charming stone-built home dates back to 1709. It offers high-quality fittings and expansive gardens.

Church Farm is adjacent to the exclusive Denton Nature Reserve and provides breathtaking views of 2,500 acres of Yorkshire countryside, complemented by a luxurious interior.

Upon entering, a reception hall leads you to a cosy snug featuring ceiling beams, a restored chimney breast with a multi-fuel stove, and a window that overlooks the garden adorned with climbing wisteria.

The bespoke kitchen, handcrafted by the local company Eastburn, is a standout feature, while the spectacular garden room boasts a south-westerly aspect and direct access to the gardens and terrace.

The property continues to impress with four bedrooms, a luxurious bathroom, and a principal bedroom with an en suite, all situated on the first and second floors.

Church Farm is currently listed on the property market with estate agent Tranmer White for £1,450,000.