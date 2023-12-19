The stunning Westville in the heart of a Leeds village offers great living space for a family to grow.

The three-to-four bedroom detached home on New Road Side in Rawdon, Leeds, is on the market with The Home Movement for £550,000.

Enter into a stunning grand hallway with tiled floor, high ceilings and an impressive staircase. To the front sits a spacious lounge with log burner, and to the rear is a modern fitted kitchen with breakfast bar. A separate dining room offers lots of space to entertain, while a family room with adjacent shower room can be conveniently used as a bedroom.

On the first floor is a charming large and airy dual aspect landing with large windows, leading to three generous size double bedrooms, of which the main has fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom with bathtub and a large walk-in rain shower.

Externally is a small garden to the front, and to the rear is an enclosed low-maintenance garden with large patio, ideal for alfresco dining and summer entertaining.

