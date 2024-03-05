Dating back to the 1800s, this barn conversion boasts an impressive, high end finish throughout with accommodation over two floors.
The property briefly comprises, stunning entrance hallway, a luxuriously appointed Principal bedroom suite, two further double beds and a stunning four piece house bathroom.
Located down Goose Lane, Hawksworth, the home features a gated entry, driveway up to the property and a forecourt parking for a number of cars. Guiseley village is a mere five minute driveway away where there are excellent amenities, schools and a train station.
It is newly on the market with Hardisty Prestige estate agents at an asking price of £1,100,000. Take a look inside...