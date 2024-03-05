15 pictures inside stunning 19th century converted Hawksworth barn with outdoor decking for sale in Leeds

A stunning 19th century converted barn has newly hit the market in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Dating back to the 1800s, this barn conversion boasts an impressive, high end finish throughout with accommodation over two floors.

The property briefly comprises, stunning entrance hallway, a luxuriously appointed Principal bedroom suite, two further double beds and a stunning four piece house bathroom.

Located down Goose Lane, Hawksworth, the home features a gated entry, driveway up to the property and a forecourt parking for a number of cars. Guiseley village is a mere five minute driveway away where there are excellent amenities, schools and a train station.

It is newly on the market with Hardisty Prestige estate agents at an asking price of £1,100,000. Take a look inside...

This superb barn conversion boasts ample forecourt parking for several vehicles.

1. Back Garden

The home offers many delightful features, from the barn which dates back to the 1800s.

2. Kitchen/Living Room

The open plan kitchen/living features bespoke picture windows to the front elevation boasting fabulous open field views.

3. Kitchen/Living Room

The kitchen boasts an Terrazzo tiled floor, imported from Italy.

4. Kitchen

The large family room with feature pitched ceiling and exposed roof joists.

5. Living Room

Surrounded by open fields, this true 'haven' also boasts a paddock of some 0.75 acres.

6. Stunning Views

