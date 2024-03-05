Dating back to the 1800s, this barn conversion boasts an impressive, high end finish throughout with accommodation over two floors.

The property briefly comprises, stunning entrance hallway, a luxuriously appointed Principal bedroom suite, two further double beds and a stunning four piece house bathroom.

Located down Goose Lane, Hawksworth, the home features a gated entry, driveway up to the property and a forecourt parking for a number of cars. Guiseley village is a mere five minute driveway away where there are excellent amenities, schools and a train station.

It is newly on the market with Hardisty Prestige estate agents at an asking price of £1,100,000. Take a look inside...

1 . Back Garden This superb barn conversion boasts ample forecourt parking for several vehicles. Photo: Hardisty Prestige/Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/Living Room The home offers many delightful features, from the barn which dates back to the 1800s. Photo: Hardisty Prestige/Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/Living Room The open plan kitchen/living features bespoke picture windows to the front elevation boasting fabulous open field views. Photo: Hardisty Prestige/Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen boasts an Terrazzo tiled floor, imported from Italy. Photo: Hardisty Prestige/Zoopla Photo Sales

5 . Living Room The large family room with feature pitched ceiling and exposed roof joists. Photo: Hardisty Prestige/Zoopla Photo Sales