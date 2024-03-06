Dacre, Son & Hartley are offering to the market this deceptively spacious family home with flexible accommodation planned over three floors.

The property sits within a very large plot approaching half an acre, with two driveways to the front and two very useful garages.

Located in Rufford Avenue, Yeadon, the home is conveniently sited for local amenities which include shops, schools and recreational facilities.

It is newly for sale at an asking price of £675,000. Take a look inside...

Front Garden This remarkable detached residence of discerning quality has accommodation planned over three floors.

Hallway The property is situated close to the Yeadon/Rawdon border and is conveniently sited for local amenities.

Living Room The property features two reception rooms perfect for entertaining guest.

Dining Room The dining room features balcony access and long ranging views.

Kitchen The modern open plan kitchen connects with the dining room and second living room.