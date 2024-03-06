The property sits within a very large plot approaching half an acre, with two driveways to the front and two very useful garages.
Located in Rufford Avenue, Yeadon, the home is conveniently sited for local amenities which include shops, schools and recreational facilities.
It is newly for sale at an asking price of £675,000. Take a look inside...
1. Front Garden
This remarkable detached residence of discerning quality has accommodation planned over three floors. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla
2. Hallway
The property is situated close to the Yeadon/Rawdon border and is conveniently sited for local amenities. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla
3. Living Room
The property features two reception rooms perfect for entertaining guest. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla
4. Dining Room
The dining room features balcony access and long ranging views. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla
5. Kitchen
The modern open plan kitchen connects with the dining room and second living room. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla
6. Bedroom One
The main bedroom has built in fitted wardrobes that are perfect for storage. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla