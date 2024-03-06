15 pictures inside spacious Yeadon family home complete with balcony and city views for sale in Leeds

A spacious five bedroom family home has newly hit the market in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Dacre, Son & Hartley are offering to the market this deceptively spacious family home with flexible accommodation planned over three floors.

The property sits within a very large plot approaching half an acre, with two driveways to the front and two very useful garages.

Located in Rufford Avenue, Yeadon, the home is conveniently sited for local amenities which include shops, schools and recreational facilities.

It is newly for sale at an asking price of £675,000. Take a look inside...

1. Front Garden

This remarkable detached residence of discerning quality has accommodation planned over three floors. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla

2. Hallway

The property is situated close to the Yeadon/Rawdon border and is conveniently sited for local amenities. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla

3. Living Room

The property features two reception rooms perfect for entertaining guest. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla

4. Dining Room

The dining room features balcony access and long ranging views. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla

5. Kitchen

The modern open plan kitchen connects with the dining room and second living room. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla

6. Bedroom One

The main bedroom has built in fitted wardrobes that are perfect for storage. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley/Zoopla

