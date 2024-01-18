13 pictures of this three bedroom family home in Leeds built in 2021 with large rear garden
This charming three bedroom home with large garden in Leeds was built only three years ago.
Manning Stainton has listed the home on Lilac Avenue in Seacroft for £324,000.
The property, built by Keepmoat in 2021, comprise an entry hallway leading to a spacious lounge to the rear with French doors to the garden, and an open dining kitchen to the front.
On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms along with a house bathroom with bathtub, while the top floor hosts the large master bedroom with ensuite.
Externally is a large enclosed garden with a spacious flagged patio seating area.