This charming three bedroom home with large garden in Leeds was built only three years ago.

Manning Stainton has listed the home on Lilac Avenue in Seacroft for £324,000.

The property, built by Keepmoat in 2021, comprise an entry hallway leading to a spacious lounge to the rear with French doors to the garden, and an open dining kitchen to the front.

On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms along with a house bathroom with bathtub, while the top floor hosts the large master bedroom with ensuite.

Externally is a large enclosed garden with a spacious flagged patio seating area.

This three bedroom home built by Keepmoat in 2021 on Lilac Avenue in Seacroft is on the market for £324,950.

The bright lounge has French doors to the rear garden.

The modern kitchen has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances.

Here is also lots of space for a large dining table.

On the first floor are two bedrooms.