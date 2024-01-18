Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this three bedroom family home in Leeds built in 2021 with large rear garden

This charming three bedroom home with large garden in Leeds was built only three years ago.

By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed the home on Lilac Avenue in Seacroft for £324,000.

The property, built by Keepmoat in 2021, comprise an entry hallway leading to a spacious lounge to the rear with French doors to the garden, and an open dining kitchen to the front.

On the first floor are two good-size bedrooms along with a house bathroom with bathtub, while the top floor hosts the large master bedroom with ensuite.

Externally is a large enclosed garden with a spacious flagged patio seating area.

This three bedroom home built by Keepmoat in 2021 on Lilac Avenue in Seacroft is on the market for £324,950.

1. Exterior

This three bedroom home built by Keepmoat in 2021 on Lilac Avenue in Seacroft is on the market for £324,950. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bright lounge has French doors to the rear garden.

2. Lounge

The bright lounge has French doors to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern kitchen has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

Here is also lots of space for a large dining table.

4. Kitchen

Here is also lots of space for a large dining table. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor are two bedrooms.

5. Bedroom

On the first floor are two bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

They are both bright double rooms.

6. Bedroom

They are both bright double rooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

