Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 pictures of this stunning Leeds stone cottage with rich history full of period fixtures and beautiful views

This gorgeous stone cottage full of history mixes contemporary living with stunning period fixtures and green gardens to the front and rear.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three bedroom stone period terraced cottage on Apperley Lane in Rawdon, Leeds is on the market with Hunters for £324,950.

Enter into the foyer full of period fixtures with access to a stunning lounge with fireplace and exposed wooden beams. The open dining room is the heart of the property, with the kitchen mixing history with modern amenities and offering wonderful views.

On the first floor are the three bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a unique historic feel, with the remaining bedrooms each bringing their own vibe. The family bathroom maintains its timeless elegance with preserved period fixtures.

To the front of the home is a well-maintained cottage garden, and to the rear is a green oasis overlooking the nearby woodlands.

This stunning stone cottage full of history on Apperley Lane in Rawdon is on the market with Hunters for £324,950.

1. Exterior

This stunning stone cottage full of history on Apperley Lane in Rawdon is on the market with Hunters for £324,950. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Enter into this stunning foyer.

2. Foyer

Enter into this stunning foyer. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
It is full of historic character and features.

3. Foyer

It is full of historic character and features. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The lounge has a stunning fireplace and exposed beams.

4. Living room

The lounge has a stunning fireplace and exposed beams. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
To the rear sits this charming open dining room.

5. Dining room

To the rear sits this charming open dining room. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
The kitchen offers a mix of period charm and modern amenities with great views of the rear garden.

6. Kitchen

The kitchen offers a mix of period charm and modern amenities with great views of the rear garden. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeeds