This gorgeous stone cottage full of history mixes contemporary living with stunning period fixtures and green gardens to the front and rear.

The three bedroom stone period terraced cottage on Apperley Lane in Rawdon, Leeds is on the market with Hunters for £324,950.

Enter into the foyer full of period fixtures with access to a stunning lounge with fireplace and exposed wooden beams. The open dining room is the heart of the property, with the kitchen mixing history with modern amenities and offering wonderful views.

On the first floor are the three bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a unique historic feel, with the remaining bedrooms each bringing their own vibe. The family bathroom maintains its timeless elegance with preserved period fixtures.

To the front of the home is a well-maintained cottage garden, and to the rear is a green oasis overlooking the nearby woodlands.

