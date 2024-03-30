13 photos showing a luxurious home in one of Leeds most desirable areas sitting on a half acre plot

A particularly fine and distinctive looking house in a highly desirable Leeds village is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

The home on Creskeld Crescent in Bramhope sits on a half acre plot with extensive gardens featuring large lawns, patios and trees and plants, overlooked by gorgeous bay windows and a conservatory.

On the ground floor is a large dining hall with access to the spacious lounge and conservatory, a snug and a fitted breakfast kitchen.

The first floor hosts the master bedroom with en-suite shower room and three further double bedrooms along with the family bathroom.

The gorgeous property has been listed on the market by David Phillip Estate Agents for £1,195,000. Have a look inside:

This distinctive looking luxurious four bedroom home on a massive plot in the highly desirable Bramhope area is on the market.

1. Front

Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

The home is situated in one of the village's most exclusive residential areas.

2. Lounge

Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

The home features a large breakfast kitchen with central island and Shaker cream Magnet units.

3. Breakfast kitchen

Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

The dining hall benefits from a stylish bay window overlooking the almost half acre garden.

4. Dining hall

Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Spend a rainy day in the beautiful conservatory or open the doors onto the patio on a warm summer day.

5. Conservatory

Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

With three reception rooms, there is lots of room for entertaining and for quiet family evenings.

6. Snug

Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

