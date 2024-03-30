The home on Creskeld Crescent in Bramhope sits on a half acre plot with extensive gardens featuring large lawns, patios and trees and plants, overlooked by gorgeous bay windows and a conservatory.

On the ground floor is a large dining hall with access to the spacious lounge and conservatory, a snug and a fitted breakfast kitchen.

The first floor hosts the master bedroom with en-suite shower room and three further double bedrooms along with the family bathroom.

1 . Front This distinctive looking luxurious four bedroom home on a massive plot in the highly desirable Bramhope area is on the market. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The home is situated in one of the village's most exclusive residential areas. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Breakfast kitchen The home features a large breakfast kitchen with central island and Shaker cream Magnet units. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Dining hall The dining hall benefits from a stylish bay window overlooking the almost half acre garden. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

5 . Conservatory Spend a rainy day in the beautiful conservatory or open the doors onto the patio on a warm summer day. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

6 . Snug With three reception rooms, there is lots of room for entertaining and for quiet family evenings. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales