To feel safe in the area you live is something that each and every one of us desire.

So to work out exactly where people in Leeds feel the safest, we asked readers on social media to tell us which area of Leeds is the safest place to live in - according to them - and created this list of 13 of the most frequently mentioned areas.

And while this list does not take into account actual crime numbers and statistics in each area, it gives an idea of which areas the people who live in Leeds consider amongst the safest in the city.

So without further ado; Here are 13 areas that the people who live in Leeds consider the safest to live in:

1 . Roundhay Roundhay was one of the most frequently mentioned areas when we asked what our readers considers the safest areas in Leeds to live in. Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Calverley Calverley and nearby Farsley North recorded 133 anti-social behaviour offences in 2023, but many people who live there still consider the area a safe one to live in.

3 . Shadwell The small, affluent village just six miles from Leeds City Centre is considered amongst the safest areas.

4 . Wetherby The north Leeds market town is a place where many people feel safe. Photo: teamjackson - stock.adobe.com

5 . Morley While Morley do see the occasional crime, many readers said they feel safe in the market town. Photo: Duncan - stock.adobe.com

6 . Alwoodley As one of the most affluent areas in Leeds, it may come to little surprise that Alwoodley was popular when listing Leeds' safest areas. Photo: Bruce Rollinson