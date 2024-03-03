Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 15 worst Leeds neighbourhoods for anti social behaviour in 2023 named by West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour in 2023.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,236 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 9,880 the previous year.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 679 anti-social behaviour offences in 2023

