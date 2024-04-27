Meanwood: 11 properties for sale right now in Leeds' 'coolest' neighbourhood

There are currently a number of lovely homes for sale in what the Telegraph calls “Leeds’ coolest neighbourhood”.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

When the national newspaper earlier this week listed the 15 coolest neighbourhoods in Britain, Meanwood claimed the ninth spot.

The Telegraph said Meanwood was one of the cities “most creative neighbourhoods”. The article also complimented local treasures - bars, cafes and restaurants that are second to none in Leeds.

But a neighbourhood is not just bars, restaurants and trendy shops. Here are 11 properties on the market right now in Meanwood.

All properties can be found via Zoopla.

Manning Stainton have listed this two-bedroom terraced house just a stone's throw from the Meanwood Valley Trail and Myrtle Tavern for £275,000.

1. Woodlea Court

Manning Stainton have listed this two-bedroom terraced house just a stone's throw from the Meanwood Valley Trail and Myrtle Tavern for £275,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

This three-bedroom semi-detached home on Stonegate Lane is on the market with Preston Baker for £300,000.

2. Stonegate Lane

This three-bedroom semi-detached home on Stonegate Lane is on the market with Preston Baker for £300,000. Photo: Preston Baker

Here is a three-bedroom semi-detached house on Carr Manor Gardens in Meanwood on the market with Stoneacre Properties for £385,000.

3. Carr Manor Gardens

Here is a three-bedroom semi-detached house on Carr Manor Gardens in Meanwood on the market with Stoneacre Properties for £385,000. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

On Woodlea Park is this modern detached four-bedroom home, on the market with Manning Stainton for £470,000.

4. Woodlea Park

On Woodlea Park is this modern detached four-bedroom home, on the market with Manning Stainton for £470,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

This four-bedroom detached home in Meanwood is on the market with Purplebricks for £420,000.

5. Stainbeck Lane

This four-bedroom detached home in Meanwood is on the market with Purplebricks for £420,000. Photo: Purplebricks

Another home in Meanwood's Woodlea area, this one is a three-bedroom detached home for sale for £400,000.

6. Woodlea Drive

Another home in Meanwood's Woodlea area, this one is a three-bedroom detached home for sale for £400,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

