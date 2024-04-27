When the national newspaper earlier this week listed the 15 coolest neighbourhoods in Britain, Meanwood claimed the ninth spot.

The Telegraph said Meanwood was one of the cities “most creative neighbourhoods”. The article also complimented local treasures - bars, cafes and restaurants that are second to none in Leeds.

But a neighbourhood is not just bars, restaurants and trendy shops. Here are 11 properties on the market right now in Meanwood.

All properties can be found via Zoopla.

1 . Woodlea Court Manning Stainton have listed this two-bedroom terraced house just a stone's throw from the Meanwood Valley Trail and Myrtle Tavern for £275,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Stonegate Lane This three-bedroom semi-detached home on Stonegate Lane is on the market with Preston Baker for £300,000. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Carr Manor Gardens Here is a three-bedroom semi-detached house on Carr Manor Gardens in Meanwood on the market with Stoneacre Properties for £385,000. Photo: Stoneacre Properties Photo Sales

4 . Woodlea Park On Woodlea Park is this modern detached four-bedroom home, on the market with Manning Stainton for £470,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Stainbeck Lane This four-bedroom detached home in Meanwood is on the market with Purplebricks for £420,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

6 . Woodlea Drive Another home in Meanwood's Woodlea area, this one is a three-bedroom detached home for sale for £400,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales