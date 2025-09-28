What does your perfect Sunday morning look like?

The answer differs from person to person and often changes and evolves as each individual gets older.

Once upon a time, I spent my Sunday mornings caked in mud skewing clearances out of play on a boggy football pitch. As I came to the end of my teenage years, Sunday mornings involved shaking off a sore head with sleep and the remnants of the previous night’s kebab.

Now, as an incredibly boring tax-paying adult, I love a bite to eat and a walk out in the great outdoors. It’s sickeningly adult but for better or worse, it’s what I like now.

The opening of a new café, on Rodley Town Street, close to a picturesque canal I love a wander down, caught my eye.

GRUB at Rodley can be found on Rodley Town Street. | National World

I quickly developed visions of a hearty fry-up followed by a coffee or juice to head down the canal with and burn off the sausages.

On a recent crisp Sunday morning, I made my first visit to GRUB at Rodley. Spoiler alert, it will not be my last.

The café itself is incredibly small, creating a lovely cosiness. There is outdoor seating, but a table inside allows for the smell of baked goods to pour over you as you await your food.

There are three sizes of classic full English breakfasts on offer and I opted for the middle one - ‘Give Me More’.

Consisting of two sauages, two slices of bacon, eggs your way, two has browns, mushrooms, tomatoes, baked beans, black pudding and toast, it was an absolute mountain of food. To go a size above, you’d have to have quite the appetite.

I’ve had a lot of fry-ups in my time, as my hardening arteries will attest to. However, it is rare I have one I can say is almost flawless.

Grub served up an absolute treat, with a plate full of treats cooked to absolute perfection. The bacon was deliciously smoky and the hash browns were absolutely superb.

GRUB at Rodley serve up a hearty full English. | National World

I enjoyed everything on the plate and the slight burning of the black pudding was the only thing I could nitpick at. Overall, it was an absolutely stellar breakfast.

It came at a cost of £11, with the smaller serving costing £9 and the large ‘Full Grub’ version costing £14. The price was more than reasonable and I would be more than happy to pay it again.

The people often make a local café and the staff at Grub could not have been friendlier. Service was friendly and efficient despite the constant flow of customers in a small space. They had plenty to juggle, but managed incredibly well and without losing their warmth.

As I enjoyed my food, I could not help but overhear a customer being pretty rude to staff. Firstly, wonderful people of Leeds - be nice to all servers. Secondly, be particularly kind when they are as friendly as the people at Grub.

All I can say is that while one person made a fuss, there were smiling faces and full bellies elsewhere that day.

Factfile

Address: 127 Town St, Rodley, Leeds LS13 1HW

Telephone: 07503 959618

Opening hours: Tuesday - Friday: 7am-2pm, Friday - Sunday: 9am-2pm

Website: N/A

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 9/10