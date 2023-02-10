Gino D’Acampo has shared a sneak peek of his brand new Italian restaurant with his followers on Facebook ahead of its grand opening. Located at the recently refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel in the city centre, the celebrity chef’s latest project is expected to launch in the spring.

The 46-year-old TV star can’t seem to contain his excitement, announcing he “cannot wait” to welcome his first customers into the establishment. He said: “My new restaurant in Leeds is nearly ready to open…I can’t wait for you guys to see it. #GinoRestaurantLeeds.”

Gino, who gained popularity as a regular chef on the ITV show This Morning, uploaded two photos of the restaurant’s interior , which feature completely prepped tables covered in linen and chairs in a basic brown colour scheme, as well as a cicchetti bar with up to 11 bar stools stretched across it.

The project, which started on January 10, saw an investment of £1.5 million in the iconic building at Trevelyan Square off Boar Lane. The opening is expected to create 52 jobs for people living in the city.

Designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll, the restaurant also features an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a deli, 160-seater open plan restaurant, and outdoor terrace.

The restaurant, which is Gino’s sixth opening in less than two years, will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner until late. Guests of the hotel will also be able to enjoy in-room dining prepared by the restaurant.

Previously, he launched restaurants at other major cities such as Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, London, and Alderley Edge as part of his strategy to open further upmarket restaurants in major UK and affluent suburbs. He has also hinted he is soon to announce his first international location.

His announcement on Facebook has since brought much excitement among his followers, with many praising its interior and that they’re looking forward to visiting. A follower from Ireland said: “Looks amazing, best wishes to you and your team, hopefully someday we’ll get a chance to visit.”