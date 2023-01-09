The celebrity chef's latest project will see an investment of £1.5 million in the iconic historic building at Trevelyan Square off Boar Lane. Work is set to start on January 10 with the new venue expected to open in the spring, creating 52 jobs.

Designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll, it will feature an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a cicchetti bar, deli, 160-seater open plan restaurant, and outdoor terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner until late. Guests of the hotel will also be able to enjoy in-room dining prepared by the restaurant.

Gino D’Acampo is to open a new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar at the recently-refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel in the city centre.

For those looking to host large parties and bespoke events, Gino will also be providing the cuisine in the Marriott’s inviting banqueting and meeting spaces.

The menu, designed personally by Gino and his esteemed team of chefs, will be fitting for its location, encompassing classic Italian dishes with a real focus on quality and ingredient provenance. He promises to raise the bar for Italian dining in the culinary city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant is Gino’s sixth opening in less than two years. It follows openings in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, London, and Alderley Edge, and is part of his strategy to open further upmarket restaurants in major UK and affluent suburbs. He has also hinted he is soon to announce his first International location.

Gino said he “couldn’t be more pleased” to announce plans for Gino D’Acampo at Leeds Marriott Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrity chef's latest project will see an investment of £1.5m in the iconic historic building at Trevelyan Square off Boar Lane.

“I have a long relationship with the city having opened one of my first restaurants in Leeds almost eight years ago and I’m thrilled to return with the opening of my new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar, which I promise will be something else,” he said. ”We’ve been looking for the perfect location for some time and at Leeds Marriott Hotel we have found it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Malloy, general manager at Leeds Marriott Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Gino and his team and can’t wait to welcome guests this spring.

“Our goal is to bring the very best choice in upmarket dining to our hotel guests and local audience. Our partnership with Gino D’Acampo could not be a better fit and we are looking forward to the opening of this fabulous restaurant and bar in the heart of our hotel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening heralds the first of a number of new signings for Gino D'Acampo Hotels & Leisure, further to striking a partnership with global hotel leaders Marriott Hotels International and Hamilton-Pyramid Europe.