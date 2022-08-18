A-level results day 2022: 14 best reaction photos from across Leeds as students open their results
A-level results day is when dreams can be made and quashed in equal measure – with one open of an envelope determining the immediate futures of many young people.
Students up and down the country as well as across Leeds have been discovering their results today.
Colleges and schools from Elliot Hudson College to Woodkirk Academy have been holding celebrations for their students.
This year’s group of students have been widely referred to as ‘Generation Covid’ as the most disrupted school leavers since the Second World War.
The challenges the pandemic has brought on for pupils and staff alike, from lockdowns to online learning to cancelled GCSE exams, have been immense.
Here are 14 of the best reaction photos from across Leeds.
