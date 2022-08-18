News you can trust since 1890
A-level results day 2022: 14 best reaction photos from across Leeds as students open their results

A-level results day is when dreams can be made and quashed in equal measure – with one open of an envelope determining the immediate futures of many young people.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:30 pm

Students up and down the country as well as across Leeds have been discovering their results today.

Colleges and schools from Elliot Hudson College to Woodkirk Academy have been holding celebrations for their students.

This year’s group of students have been widely referred to as ‘Generation Covid’ as the most disrupted school leavers since the Second World War.

The challenges the pandemic has brought on for pupils and staff alike, from lockdowns to online learning to cancelled GCSE exams, have been immense.

Here are 14 of the best reaction photos from across Leeds.

1. Elliot Hudson College

A buzz of nervous excitement was noticeable at Elliott Hudson College this morning.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Elliot Hudson College

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Elliott Hudson College

This is the first time pupils across the country have sat summer exams since 2019.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Elliott Hudson College

Photo: Tony Johnson

