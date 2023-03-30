Chicken bulgogi (top), yasai tempura roll (bottom left) and yasai yaki udon (bottom right) from Yokohama, Roundhay Road.

The Roundhay Road spot, which has a five star rating on Tripadvisor and is listed as the 19th best restaurant in the city, has always been on my list of restaurants to visit. We walked in around 6pm on a weekday and the restaurant wasn’t very busy – yet. Unsurprisingly, the dimly-lit venue, with plenty of seating both inside and outdoors, soon filled with people of all ages – friends, couples and families.

We were seated immediately and we were served quickly by very polite and friendly servers, who took care and time to ensure dietary requirements were met despite the rush that had begun. The menu – which boasts more than 70 dishes, many vegan and vegetarian, along with BBQ options too – made for a difficult choice.

Eventually, I ordered the yasai tempura roll for us to share, which was made with deep fried vegetables, sushi rice, sesame seed and a must-try delicious sauce. It arrived well presented with eight pieces, wasabi and ginger. For a very good price of £8.90, it is most definitely something I would order again.

I also ordered one of my favourite Japanese dishes, the yasai yaki udon, a stir-fried dish made with thick wheat noodles and vegetables. For £10.50, the portion size was smaller than I’ve been served at other restaurants and the flavours also felt a little more muted than I had anticipated, but the meal was enjoyable nonetheless. The tofu was well-cooked and there was a nice balance between noodles and vegetables.

My friend ordered the chicken bulgogi, stir-fried chicken with vegetables marinated in the restaurants’ ‘special sauce’ with a bowl of rice, priced at £13.50. While also delicious and stunning in presentation, this time, the portion was too large for her to finish and would have definitely made a better dish to order for the table.

Along with some tea, a few coke zeros and a service charge, the meal cost a total of £42.46. Having tried only three items off the extensive menu, I can’t confidently say this is the best Korean and Japanese restaurant in Leeds but this lovely experience – with understanding and friendly staff, a relaxed environment and plenty of vegetarian options – makes me excited for my return.

Factfile

Address: 331 Roundhay Rd, Harehills, Leeds LS8 4HT

Telephone: 07474 134911

Opening hours: Monday and Wednesday to Friday from 5:30pm to 10:30pm, Saturday from 12:30pm to 10:30pm, Sunday from 12:30pm to 9pm, closed on Tuesday.

Scores

Food: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10